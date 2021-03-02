Education

Chester Upland School District students return to classroom

By
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students in the Chester Upland School District are among the latest who are heading back to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Down the hallways and gymnasiums of schools in the district, it's like nothing ever changed.

But, before you even journey into a classroom, the signs of the times are as clear as the images projected by temperature check machines at building entrances.

Even more telling: the six-foot, shielded spaced-out seating in classrooms.

"We developed what we call a 'ready to learn and accelerate' school reopening plan," said Superintendent Doctor Carol D. Birks.

Birks said the district is following CDC recommended guidelines at all of their six schools.

In a video released by the district, each layer of protection for both students and teachers is explained in detail.

"We have masks, we have hand sanitizer, we have plexiglass," Birks said in the video.

The planning has also been meticulous.

The district opted to phase in students in three parts.

First, students with special needs, then prekindergarten to second graders, and now third to twelfth graders.

"It's been using technology from home but I'm excited to get back with my classmates and teachers," said senior Sierra Thomas.

"I'm excited just to finish my senior year and have a basketball season again," added senior Fareed Burton.

District officials also said the success of reopening buildings is also on parents.

At least 50 percent agreed to some in-person learning when asked.

While video and surveys are one thing, Dr. Birks said it was seeing it actually in motion that was really an eye-opening experience.

"You know the protocols were being followed throughout the district. We had our signs up and everything and the signage on the floor and everything else and I was happy to see it in action," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchestercoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park to allow fans after city raises limits
Teachers to get 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wolf says
WHO makes sobering prediction about the end of the pandemic
Pa. officials reviewing vaccine distribution plan for Philadelphia suburbs
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Philadelphia police looking for hit-and-run driver that left 'family man' for dead
Single mom says she's been wrongfully denied unemployment benefits
Show More
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Mexican business owners unite as they struggle to stay afloat
South Philly native aims to address gun violence through 'Young Chances Foundation'
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
Acme doubles donation to support Feed Our Food Workers program
More TOP STORIES News