Community College of Philadelphia, faculty and staff ratify agreement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is learning more about the new contract between the Community College of Philadelphia and faculty and staff members.The staff signed tentative agreements that grant workers raises ranging from three percent to five percent in the final three years of the six-year pact.The agreement also struck compromises on health-insurance options and contributions and faculty workload.The back and forth between the two parties have been going on for three years now.The agreement came days of talks of a potential strike.