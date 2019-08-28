Education

Concerns over mercury in elementary school floor in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER CO., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Parents in a school district in Gloucester County are concerned about mercury leaching from a gym floor and want it closed.

The matter was addressed during the Wenonah School Board meeting Tuesday night.

The district first learned about the problem at Wenonah Elementary School earlier this year and says testing has completed, plus they spoke to experts.

The school board feels the floor is safe for students.
