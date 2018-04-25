EDUCATION

'Paint the Tank' contest to highlight student artwork on Wilmington landmark

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report on Action News at 4 p.m. on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Creative high schoolers have a chance for their work to be towering over Wilmington, Delaware.

Delmarva Power is running a contest asking for murals that would be painted on the city's landmark natural gas storage tank.

The tank is just south of downtown Wilmington and can be seen by drivers along I-95.

The winner will be announced in June and awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

"We are thrilled to provide this exciting opportunity for aspiring artists to showcase their talents," said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president.

The contest runs until June 1, 2018 and is open to high school students who reside in New Castle County or are enrolled in a high school in New Castle County, Delaware.

In addition to the $5,000 scholarship grand prize, two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to two other finalists.

Enter the "Paint the Tank" contest by visiting www.delmarva.com/paintthetank.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdelaware newsarteducationhigh schoolPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News