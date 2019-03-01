EDUCATION

Daycare abruptly closes leaving parents shocked in Camden County

Daycare abruptly closes leaving parents shocked in Camden County. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 1, 2019.

By
BARRINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Parents are outraged! They're showing up to school with their kids to find the doors are locked in Barrington, Camden County.

They look inside the windows and the lights are off, but their kids' artwork is still hanging up and now they don't know if they'll ever get any projects back or their money back.

Timothy Jones, a student said, "I'm going to miss my friends."

Parents like Anthony Jones are trying to explain to their little ones why they can't go to school at the Kids Castle anymore.

"I'm really angry and sad I can't find daycare for my son. I don't know," said Lori Gardiner of Runnemede, New Jersey.

In an email titled Final Letter to Parents sent on Wednesday, Kids Castle wrote the school will be closed as of tomorrow.

The parents we spoke with say the email was sent around 8 p.m., leaving them with no plan for where to leave their kids Thursday morning.

"Everybody's scramming so they can charge you whatever because they know you're stuck I paid five weeks in advance they cashed my check the day before they closed the doors how are we going to get our money back," said Gardiner.

The email cited financial troubles saying on February 8 it lost 35 families.
In part the email says:

"As we are no longer receiving tuition from the 35 families, we are currently unable to pay our teachers. Since we can't pay our Teachers for the last 3 weeks we can no longer as a school, expect them to teach for Free!"

"She just ended it and it makes me angry because I have two 5-year-olds that are handing me piggy banks to pay a school that we pay every week," said Mike Olson of Williamstown, New Jersey.

We went to the owner's home, asking for answers, but no one answered.

"I have to switch my hours, my work, like I don't know just to go in later. What am I going to do?" said Gardiner.

"He said mommy are you sad? I said I'm really sad baby, I'm sorry. You think you have something good and it's just gone," she continued.

All the signs have been stripped off the building. The schools' website and Facebook page are gone.

Teachers we spoke with say they found out the school was closing the same day as the parents, and are also waiting to see if they'll get paid.

Parents are organizing an event on March 13 at the VFW in Belmar so kids can say goodbye to each other and their teachers.

-----
