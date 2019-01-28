Deadline for Philadelphia charter school applications

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Monday is a major deadline if you are interested in charter schools.
Applications are due at more than 80 percent of public charter schools in Philadelphia.
In fact, over 70 of them say they won't accept applications after today.
Apply Philly Charter says if you do apply after the deadline, and the school still accepts it, you may be placed on a waitlist.
The public charter schools on Apply Philly Charter that hold a lottery will notify you by February 19 about the status of your application.
If you are ready to apply, but still have some questions, visit the FAQ page on Apply Philly Charter's site.
