EDUCATION

Deadline for Philadelphia charter school applications

EMBED </>More Videos

Applications due for 80% of Philly charter schools. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 28, 2019. (Shutterstock photo)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Monday is a major deadline if you are interested in charter schools.

Applications are due at more than 80 percent of public charter schools in Philadelphia.

In fact, over 70 of them say they won't accept applications after today.

Apply Philly Charter says if you do apply after the deadline, and the school still accepts it, you may be placed on a waitlist.

The public charter schools on Apply Philly Charter that hold a lottery will notify you by February 19 about the status of your application.

If you are ready to apply, but still have some questions, visit the FAQ page on Apply Philly Charter's site.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newseducationcharter schoolphiladelphia school districtschoolstudents
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Florida school unveils book vending machine
NJ high school students' drafted bill becomes national law
Students buy teacher who is color blind special glasses
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
More Education
Top Stories
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Murder charges likely after NYPD search Pa. landfill
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie" after tornado
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
Show More
Charter bus catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
Federal workers return to work, shutdown ends for now
Another dog owner falls in icy pond trying to save pet
Man clings to moving SUV in road rage incident
Man in custody after Burlington barricade
More News