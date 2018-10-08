U.S. & WORLD

Mississippi high school band director suspended following controversial performance

EMBED </>More Videos

HS band director suspended following controversial performance: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., October 8, 2018

By
JACKSON, Miss. (WPVI) --
A band director has been suspended in Mississippi after an extremely controversial halftime show Friday night that some called shocking and disturbing.

Members of the Forest Hill High School band in Jackson, Mississippi pointed fake guns at fake police officers.

They said the performance was based on the movie John Q.

The halftime performance came just days after two local police officers were killed.

People in the crowd said they were angry and emotional and not entertained, calling it completely inappropriate.

Even the governor took to Twitter, calling this unacceptable in a civilized society and someone should be held accountable.

The school released a statement saying they have a great deal of respect and appreciation for law enforcement and apologized, calling the performance insensitive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Train causes runners 26 minute delay in finishing marathon
Michael becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Brett Kavanaugh allegations inspire lesson on consent at California charter school
Amazon surprises Philly students, teachers with school supplies
Appoquinimink School District: Threatening call made to Middletown H.S.
More Education
Top Stories
Report: Eagles RB Ajayi out for the season with ACL tear
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Michael becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen
Police investigate acts of anti-Columbus Day vandalism
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Hiker from Marlton, N.J. missing in Colorado
Outrage over proposal to pave over Upper Dublin athletic field
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Show More
Police ID 3 killed in Salem County head-on collision
Upper Darby police conduct active shooter training drill
Officials: Body found in Roxborough victim of stabbing
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Multi-alarm fire at Allentown warehouse, firefighter injured
More News