Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund for KIPP Charter Schools

Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is showing his generosity once again by launching a $600,000 scholarship fund that will benefit students seeking their college degree.

The Help from the Hart Charity program, in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, will support 18 students of "KIPP" charter schools from 8 different cities.

They're all going on to attend historically black colleges and universities.

The 39-year-old comedian says he just wanted to do his part in providing opportunities and quote "this is just the beginning."
