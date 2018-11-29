Twelve local high school girls had their own private roundtable session at the African American Museum with former First Lady Michelle Obama Thursday.Mrs. Obama is more popular than ever as she continues her national and international book tour.The young ladies were chock full of delight as they loaded up on advice and insight from one of the world's most famous persons."One of the lessons that I hope you take away is there is no definition of who belongs," she said.The young ladies listened intently as Mrs. Obama was peppered with questions, including academic achievement in the classroom."I want you guys to think about getting out of your own way and second-guessing yourself before you've even given yourself a chance to try," she said. "Preparation matters. You don't do these things because you've got a good gut feeling, you've got to know what you are talking about."Great advice for all young people, male and female.The dozen young women who participated received free tickets to the book tour extravaganza later Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.------