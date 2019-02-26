Education

Mom of adopted kids challenges school family tree projects

EMBED <>More Videos

There's a popular school project that may soon be a thing of the past.

There's a popular school project that may soon be a thing of the past.

There's a blog on the website Scary Mommy called "Teachers, Please Stop Assigning Family Tree Projects." In it, a mother of four adopted children explains how complicated this is for her family.

She says the same goes for foster families and numerous other family setups that are hard to put on paper.

She says this can cause anxiety, and make some children feel singled out or uncomfortable with the assignment being displayed on the wall.

Some teachers have commented with a different perspective.

They say they have now revisited this concept, and use the "family tree" to celebrate our individual history, our differences, and what it took many of us to get where we are today.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationbuzzworthyschoolfamilybig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing on SEPTA concourse
Person found shot in car parked in Willingboro neighborhood
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2
Show More
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
Dog walking injuries on the rise among older adults
N.J. town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs
Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world
Two injured in Juniata Park house fire
More TOP STORIES News