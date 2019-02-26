Mom of adopted kids challenges school family tree projects

There's a popular school project that may soon be a thing of the past.
There's a blog on the website Scary Mommy called "Teachers, Please Stop Assigning Family Tree Projects." In it, a mother of four adopted children explains how complicated this is for her family.
She says the same goes for foster families and numerous other family setups that are hard to put on paper.
She says this can cause anxiety, and make some children feel singled out or uncomfortable with the assignment being displayed on the wall.
Some teachers have commented with a different perspective.
They say they have now revisited this concept, and use the "family tree" to celebrate our individual history, our differences, and what it took many of us to get where we are today.
