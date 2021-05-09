Education

Philadelphia School District set to bring more students back on Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School District will initiate Phase 3 of its hybrid learning plan on Monday.

Students in grades six through nine will return to the classroom three days a week.

Students with complex needs in grades 10 through 12 will also return tomorrow.

School leaders say seniors will be able to celebrate their graduation at in-person ceremonies this year, that will be held outdoors in accordance with capacity limits.

Free caps and gowns will be given out, and those who already paid for them will be reimbursed.
