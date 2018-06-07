'Mrs. Bush's Story Time' in Montgomery County

Some preschoolers in Montgomery County spent part of Tuesday discussing friendship.It happened at The Malvern School of Blue Bell.The youngsters took part in "Mrs. Bush's Story Time," which honors former first Lady Barbara Bush.They enjoyed the book "Frog and Toad Together."Afterwards they pretended they were frogs, jumping from lily pad to lily pad.The kids also made a giant collage of their handprints, which will be sent to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.------