EDUCATION

New Jersey takes 1st step toward free community college

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has the latest on New Jersey's steps toward free community college

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) --
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a program that will allow about 13,000 students to be able to attend one of 13 community colleges for free, beginning this spring semester.

WABC-TV reports, all 19 community colleges in New Jersey applied to be a part of the Community College Innovation Challenge, and each will receive a $250,000 grant for student outreach, recruitment, and to build up to future expansion.

"Making community college tuition free will help New Jersey's young people and working adults earn post-secondary degrees to advance their careers, and it will help build the talented workforce that is the engine of our state's economy," Murphy said.

The Office of the Secretary of Higher Education and the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority then chose the following 13 community colleges where eligible students will attend for free:

--Atlantic Cape Community College
--Bergen Community College
--Camden County College
--Cumberland County College
--Hudson County Community College

--Mercer County Community College
--Middlesex County College
--Ocean County College
--Passaic County Community College
--Rowan College at Gloucester County
--Salem Community College
--Union County College

--Warren County Community College
Students enrolled at least half time at these 13 pilot schools will be able to receive "last-dollar" Community College Opportunity Grants, covering any remaining costs of tuition and approved educational fees after applying all other financial aid grant awards to the student's account.

The pilot program will allow students coming from families with incomes between $0 to $45,000 access to the awards. Students must maintain satisfactory academic progress in order to remain qualified.

Current students who have already completed a financial aid application for the fall 2018 semester will be automatically considered for eligibility if they enroll at one of the 13 pilot institutions for at least six credits in the spring 2019 semester.

Students at one of these pilot community colleges who have not yet filed for financial aid for academic year 2018-2019 will have until February 15, 2019 to apply for awards by completing the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid and the supplemental New Jersey state questions, or by completing the Alternative Application for New Jersey Dreamers.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationphil murphynew jersey newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Brett Kavanaugh allegations inspire lesson on consent at California charter school
Amazon surprises Philly students, teachers with school supplies
Appoquinimink School District: Threatening call made to Middletown H.S.
Students create board game focused on deportation
More Education
Top Stories
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Michael becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen
Hiker from Marlton, N.J. missing in Colorado
Police ID 3 killed in Salem County head-on collision
Upper Darby police conduct active shooter training drill
Body found in lot believed to be homeless man known to residents
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Show More
Multi-alarm fire at Allentown warehouse, firefighter injured
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
String of burglaries prompts warning in Abington, Lower Moreland
'Mystery object' crashes into N.J. home
More News