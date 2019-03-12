Education

New law could affect how University of Delaware students party

A new law may affect how University of Delaware students party. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 4pm on March 12, 2019.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- With St. Patrick's Day festivities set to take place this weekend, a new law is going into effect which could affect the way University of Delaware students have parties off campus.

The Newark City Council unanimously passed a law Monday to combat what residents called "super parties."

Those residents say the big bashes are bringing down their quality of life.

Under the new law, first-time offenders are required to pay $500 and complete 20 hours of community service.

The penalties increase with each offense: $1,000 and 32 hours for a second offense, $1,500 and 48 hours for a 3rd offense and $2,000 and 60 hours for each subsequent offense.
