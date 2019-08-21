N.J. students' anti-gun artwork causes controversy with parents

Some student's artwork in New Jersey is causing a lot of controversy with parents.
Community members say it's the message being sent to their kids.
High school students in Montclair, Essex County painted an anti-gun violence mural under an overpass, featuring children with targets on their bodies.
The group said they wanted to make a difference following the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida last year.
Some people are concerned this will disturb children.
Older students who painted the mural say that's the point.
"Art is one of the most thought-provoking forms that we have especially as students with limited access to power," said
The high school students actually petitioned to paint the mural which local leaders accepted.
