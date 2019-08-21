N.J. students' anti-gun artwork causes controversy with parents

Some student's artwork in New Jersey is causing a lot of controversy with parents.Community members say it's the message being sent to their kids.High school students in Montclair, Essex County painted an anti-gun violence mural under an overpass, featuring children with targets on their bodies.The group said they wanted to make a difference following the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida last year.Some people are concerned this will disturb children.Older students who painted the mural say that's the point."Art is one of the most thought-provoking forms that we have especially as students with limited access to power," saidThe high school students actually petitioned to paint the mural which local leaders accepted.