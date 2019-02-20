NJ students pay tribute to early United States Presidents

Some students in New Jersey celebrated a late President's Day with a tribute to several of our nation's earliest leaders.Fifth graders at Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood dressed up as former U.S. Presidents Wednesday.The event took place inside Congress Hall in Cape May where actual presidential business took place.Presidents' Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Ulysses S. Grant, Chester Arthur, and Benjamin Harrison all vacationed there.Harrison even dubbed the hotel his "Summer White House."-----