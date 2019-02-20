EDUCATION

NJ students pay tribute to early United States Presidents

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ students pay tribute to early United States Presidents. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 20, 2019.

CAPY MAY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Some students in New Jersey celebrated a late President's Day with a tribute to several of our nation's earliest leaders.

Fifth graders at Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood dressed up as former U.S. Presidents Wednesday.

The event took place inside Congress Hall in Cape May where actual presidential business took place.

Presidents' Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Ulysses S. Grant, Chester Arthur, and Benjamin Harrison all vacationed there.

Harrison even dubbed the hotel his "Summer White House."
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew jersey newsunited statespresident's day
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Penn State THON raises more than $10.6 million
Teen entrepreneurs cash in on Bishop McDevitt boys' basketball team's success
Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year
Oklahoma lawmakers reject scholarship to help bullied children go to private school
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet, Slippery Roads Today
PennDOT limits speed on several highways; some vehicles restricted
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Upper Merion cleared
Car plunges into pond off of Rte. 1
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Suspect wanted in assault at Sea Isle City bar
Live Traffic Conditions on 6abc.com/Traffic
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
SEPTA Regional Rail to operate on Early Exit schedule
Show More
Check School Closings and Delays
Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in Bensalem
Amtrak modifies Keystone service due to winter storm
More News