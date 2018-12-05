EDUCATION

Pa. teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. teacher says she was fired for being pregnant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 5, 2018.

EDGEWOOD, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania teacher who is pregnant said she was fired from her Catholic school job because the Harrisburg diocese was upset she wasn't married.

Naiad Reich said she taught at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Edgewood for four years but was fired Friday after informing administrators she was expecting a child with her boyfriend.

"I feel like I'm a rewriting of 'The Scarlet Letter' at this point, just minus the affair," Reich, 31, said.

She was told she was fired because she had no immediate plans to marry, the News-Item reported . Reich said she and her longtime boyfriend made the decision to start a family and planned the pregnancy.

Reich informed school administrator Sister Mary Anne Bednar earlier that week. "She said it would be a problem, and she had to contact the diocese," Reich said.

Bednar did not respond to requests for comment.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said in a statement that it does not comment on personnel matters for legal reasons.

Reich said the diocese's website lists "immorality" as a cause for dismissal and said it was the reason for her firing.

The diocese did not respond Monday to requests for further information on the diocese's definition of immorality.

Reich said she plans to appeal her firing but wasn't sure if she would retain legal counsel. She said she already misses her students "more than I think they can ever understand."

___

Information from: The News-Item, http://www.newsitem.com
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsteachercatholic schoolpregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Michelle Obama surprises group of high school girls
Pennsbury School District closed Friday
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow for South Jersey, possibly for Philly
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Philly named 'City of the Year' by GQ
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Video shows dirt bikes, ATVs on Art Museum steps
President Trump to attend Army-Navy game in Philadelphia
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Show More
Mourners patiently wait to pay respects to George H.W. Bush
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Philadelphia's Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars
John Legend performs at the Met Philadelphia
Record breaker: 34K teddy bears tossed at Hershey Bears game
More News