There is a handbook for written by students for new teachers making the rounds with an emphasis on all things Philly, including but not limited to our slang- like drawin, boul, ard, and jawn."They gave us an opportunity to write the handbook start from scratch and write anything," said student Khalid Abogourin. "Ocky whiz jawn. Ocky...it's like authentic, like your clothes are ocky."The handbook is the brainchild of three students who interned at the School District of Philadelphia this summer. They took the template from Omaha and spiced it up Philly style."To help them understand the culture of and the environment of Philadelphia classrooms," said student Horace Ryans. "My favorite thing is the five things to remember, keeping an open mind as these are actually scenarios and points of what good teachers look like."And teachers are taking note."I think I can learn about what it feels like to be in a seat in a classroom and learn about how to interact with students," Abigail Shagin, a digital media teacher with the district."Students felt like it's through those relationships it's where the learning happens."While it will be helpful for teachers to learn the vocabulary, it stresses that it is more important to listen to your students."Students felt like it's through those relationships it's where the learning happens," John Kamal, engineering teacher.Students across the district head back to class on Monday.