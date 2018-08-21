EDUCATION

Philadelphia guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 6 p.m., August 21, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There is a handbook for written by students for new teachers making the rounds with an emphasis on all things Philly, including but not limited to our slang- like drawin, boul, ard, and jawn.

"They gave us an opportunity to write the handbook start from scratch and write anything," said student Khalid Abogourin. "Ocky whiz jawn. Ocky...it's like authentic, like your clothes are ocky."

The handbook is the brainchild of three students who interned at the School District of Philadelphia this summer. They took the template from Omaha and spiced it up Philly style.

"To help them understand the culture of and the environment of Philadelphia classrooms," said student Horace Ryans. "My favorite thing is the five things to remember, keeping an open mind as these are actually scenarios and points of what good teachers look like."

And teachers are taking note.

"I think I can learn about what it feels like to be in a seat in a classroom and learn about how to interact with students," Abigail Shagin, a digital media teacher with the district.

"Students felt like it's through those relationships it's where the learning happens."

While it will be helpful for teachers to learn the vocabulary, it stresses that it is more important to listen to your students.

"Students felt like it's through those relationships it's where the learning happens," John Kamal, engineering teacher.

Students across the district head back to class on Monday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsphiladelphia school districtteacherback to school
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Move-in day for LaSalle University students
Students create Philly Slang Handbook for new teachers
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
New anti-bullying book aims to empower both students and parents
More Education
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Show More
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
2 police officers, 2 civilians hurt in Wilmington crash
Water main break flooded road in Havertown, Delaware Co.
More News