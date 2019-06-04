Long Island preschooler who re-learned how to walk leads classmates at graduation

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WPVI) -- A preschooler from Long Island who re-learned how to walk, led her classmates who are undergoing cancer treatment in a special graduation ceremony on Monday at the Morgan Center.Zoefia Hamilton was hospitalized and put in a medically-induced coma due to seizures that affected her ability to walk. After practicing at home with her parents, Hamilton can now walk again.Hamilton lead the ceremony with the help of cancer survivor Morgan Zuch, of whom The Morgan Center is named after.Zuch, who is now 21, is cancer-free and an honor student in college."It's such an amazing feeling to get to see the kids do the normal childhoods things I couldn't do as a child, like graduate. Today's a special day for them," she said.Proud family and friends watched from the stands as the graduates rightfully hogged the spotlight, showing off what they've learned in class, before receiving their diplomas and moving-up medals.The families call The Morgan Center a haven from the treatments and the pain - a place of hope and happiness.