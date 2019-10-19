community journalist

Preschoolers help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- You are never too young to make a difference.

Preschoolers as young as 3-years-old are learning this from an Elephant named "Bubbles," the face of a curriculum dedicated to teaching philanthropy and kindness.

All the fun is happening at The Learning Experience, a new childcare agency at Logan Square in Philadelphia. Parents and staff are helping their children donate through bake sales and fundraisers. The preschoolers are thrilled to see their names along the donation wall.

To learn more and donate online, visit their website.

