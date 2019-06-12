community journalist

Philly fathers make reading fun!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- There's no need to quiet down in this library. FathersRead365 is loud, proud, and ready to help kids learn to read!

Brent Johnstone and Akeiff Staples, former Temple University football players, are now teaming up to improve children's literacy and the focus of fatherhood in our community.

They travel to various childhood education centers delivering through-the-roof performances that encourage kids to grab a book and read. Today, they treated the children at All-Star Kids Learning Factory in Philadelphia.

These readers are also writers. They have authored books such as "I'm Beautiful, I'm Proud" and "Mr. Healthy Snacks" that were inspired by the needs of our community.

Their program has seen support from the William Penn Foundation and has given away over 15,000 books so far.

Learn more on their Facebook page!
