Radnor High students put finishing touches on mosaic piece

Radnor H.S. students put finishing touches on mosaic piece.

Radnor High School art students are putting the finishing touches on a major project.

They've created a 17-piece mosaic that will be installed at the King of Prussia Service Plaza.

Each medallion represents the surrounding communities.

Among them include a tribute to Patti Labelle, Villanova University's Church, and the Radnor High School mascot.

The full mosaic will be unveiled on June 21.

