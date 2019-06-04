Education

Students recognized for perfect attendance during Archbishop Ryan graduation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Archbishop Ryan High School held its graduation ceremony Monday in North Philadelphia.

Among the graduates, two of the students were recognized for an amazing achievement.

Thomas Barrett and Danielle Edeline have 13 years of perfect attendance. In case you're trying to do the math - that's 2,340 consecutive days of going to school.

The two received special recognition during the ceremony at Temple University's Liacouras Center.

No word yet if they plan to keep their perfect attendance status in college.

Congratulations to all this year's graduates!
