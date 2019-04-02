Temple plans to be tobacco-free campus by fall semester

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is moving forward to becoming a tobacco-free campus.In a letter sent out Tuesday, President Richard M. Englert said he has agreed for the university to move ahead with the recommendations from last year's Presidential Smokefree Campus Task Force report."The task force was led by College of Public Health Dean Laura Siminoff and consisted of dedicated students, faculty and staff. After extensive data collection and review, the task force recommended Temple should join the growing number of universities that are committed to the creation of a healthier working, learning and living environment," Englert said.The policy, which is being created, will address all forms of tobacco, Englert said, not just combustible products."The goal of the policy is to eliminate the use of all tobacco products in all indoor and outdoor spaces at each Temple campus in the United States. We plan to attack the issue on a number of fronts, including smoking cessation to help students, faculty and staff break their nicotine addiction," Englert said.Temple is looking to have the policy in place by July 1, with full implementation taking place at the start of the 2019 fall semester."I want to thank Dean Siminoff and the entire task force for their detailed analysis, careful consideration and continued support as we complete and implement the policy. Their work will lead to a healthier Temple University community," Englert said.