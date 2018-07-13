EDUCATION

Tuition rising for in-state students at Pa. owned universities

EMBED </>More Videos

Pennsylvania state system tuition to rise amid budget gap. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Tuition for in-state students at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities will rise by 3 percent.

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education on Thursday voted to approve the $224 increase for the 2018-19 school year.

The system says tuition will rise from $7,492 to $7,716 for most full-time Pennsylvania residents, who account for nearly 90 percent of the system's students.

The total tuition increase amounts to $30 million, leaving what the system says is a budget gap of about $20 million that it must close.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved $468 million in aid to the system for the 2018-19 fiscal year, a $15 million increase. Still, the total amount is less than what the state approved for the system in 2000.

The State System universities are Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester Universities of Pennsylvania.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newscollegetuition
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
Move-in day for LaSalle University students
Students create Philly Slang Handbook for new teachers
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
More Education
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News