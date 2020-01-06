Education

Upper Darby High School reverses public ban on sporting events

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby School District has reversed its policy for school sporting events just one day after announcing the new plan.

The new policy originally banned the general public from attending home athletic events at Upper Darby High School following a fight at a basketball game last month.

Only students from Upper Darby School District with school-issued IDs, as well as submitted lists of parents and family members were allowed to purchase tickets for such events.

On Sunday, the district announced a new approach with plans to add a designated visitor section where non-students, alumni and fans of opposing teams must sit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdelaware countyeducationsociety
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles eliminated from playoffs after loss to Seahawks
Carson Wentz suffers head injury during playoff game
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
Chris Long commemorates Super Bowl 52 with $41.33 tip
Show More
2-day search effort for missing New Jersey girl
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Shootout on Walnut Street leaves one critical
More TOP STORIES News