graduation

Upper Darby switches to student-only indoor graduation due to weather

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Upper Darby switches to student-only graduation due to rain

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There are a lot of disappointed seniors in Upper Darby.

A traditional high school graduation, including cheering family, has been scrapped for a student-only ceremony.

Dr. Dan McGarry, the superintendent of the school district, made the announcement less than 24 hours before the event.

The commencement was set to take place outdoors Friday morning.

The district made the last-minute decision to move indoors, since there is a chance for rain for the scheduled 9 a.m. start time.

"Unfortunately, the weather forecast for tomorrow morning is not working in our favor. Earlier today, the forecast predicted a less than 40% chance of rain during the graduation ceremony. We were willing to push through a ceremony with a slight chance of light rain. At this time, there are several weather forecasts that indicate a 70% chance of steady rain prior to and throughout the duration of the ceremony. As a result of this significant change in the forecast, we are now moving to an indoor student-only ceremony that will begin tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.," McGarry said in a message posted to the district's Instagram account on Thursday.

Families and friends will not be allowed in the high school. They will have to watch along instead on a livestream on the district's YouTube page.

"I apologize in advance for the upset and inconvenience this will cause you and your family as we move to an indoor student-only graduation ceremony. Please know that we did not come to this decision easily," McGarry said. "Once again, the unpredictable forecast makes this decision very difficult."

McGarry said school officials are looking forward to celebrating the Class of 2021 in the Upper Darby High School Auditorium.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationupper darby townshiphigh schoolgraduation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
Jack Black stops to pose with California grads
HS senior who wore Mexican flag at graduation gets diploma
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to HS graduation
Student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag over graduation gown
TOP STORIES
Philly lifts final COVID restrictions, including indoor mask mandate
Man seen digging, acting strange before explosions: Neighbors
Philly Shootings: Man dies after being shot 16 times in front of home
Tractor-trailer jackknifes, spills fuel on I-295
AccuWeather: Damp and cool today, weekend warmup
What to know if you're looking to buy in this hot housing market
NBA Playoffs: 76ers, Hawks set for Game 3 Friday night
Show More
Top 6: Ways to celebrate Father's Day in Philly
A tale of two prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pa.
2 teens, 70-year-old injured in Trenton shooting
3-year-old boy dies after fall from NJ house window, dog attack
Philly City Council closes loophole on illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes
More TOP STORIES News