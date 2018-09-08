EDUCATION

Upper Perkiomen High School closed next week due to mold, moisture

Upper Perkiomen High School closed next week due to mold, moisture.

RED HILL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Perkiomen High School in Montgomery County will be closed next week as officials deal with mold and moisture problems.

The school will be closed from Monday, September 10 to Friday, September 14.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Alexis McGloin blamed this summer's persistent hot, humid and rainy conditions.

The school needs changes to its HVAC system and significant cleaning. McGloin said there was no choice but to close the building.

"We want to ensure that this problem is addressed properly, and we are not looking to cut corners on this important issue, so a building closure is unavoidable," McGloin said in the statement.

The elementary schools and the middle school are not affected.

For more information, including a list of makeup days, visit this page at UPSD.org.

