South Jersey family sues school bus company after teen's death

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's been one year since 16-year-old Landon Goff died after losing consciousness on the bus on his way to school in Cape May County, New Jersey.

His family says a lawsuit is their way of fighting for answers about what happened on the bus that day.

Goff's parents, Jennifer Spahr and Aaron Kizer-Goff, spoke at a news conference at the D'Amato Law Firm in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday morning.

They say December 1, 2022, started like any other morning.

"He was happy. He was smiling. I gave him a kiss and a hug and said, 'Have a good day at school, I'll see you later,'" recalled Spahr.

Landon, who was diagnosed with Rett syndrome and used a wheelchair, boarded a bus and began the 45-minute trip from his Galloway Township home to Cape May County Special Services School, where he was a sophomore.

According to his family three other students, the driver and an aide were on the bus.

"He couldn't speak in complete sentences sometimes so the aide was there to help him communicate," said Spahr.

According to a recently filed lawsuit against the private contractor, Sheppard Bus Services, Landon lost consciousness on the bus at some point during the trip.

The suit alleges no one called 911 or got Landon any help until arriving at the school when school employees were notified and began CPR.

Landon was rushed to the hospital and died three days later. His family says he choked on his saliva.

They're now suing the bus company for catastrophic negligence, saying their employees should've done more to help Landon and should've had better training.

"They don't want to see this ever happen to another child again," said attorney Stephen Van Natten, "or have another parent go through what they've had to endure for the past year."

His family says while the regular bus driver was on the route that day, the aide was a substitute.

They're hoping for answers, as they grieve the son they miss so much.

"Through all the hospital visits, through all the doctors visits throughout the years trying to figure out his diagnosis, he was just always a fighter, always smiling, always ready to go," said Kizer-Goff.

The suit also alleges the video and audio recording system on the bus was not working on the day of the incident.

Action News reached out to Sheppard Bus Services and their attorney. Neither would comment.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is also investigating.