Death of 71-year-old woman in New Jersey being investigated as a homicide

The body of Elaine Murray was found on the floor of a bedroom in her West Windsor Twp. home.

WEST WINDSOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman in Mercer County, New Jersey as a homicide.

The victim, Elaine Murray, was found dead inside her home on Galston Drive in West Windsor Township.

Pictured: The homicide scene in West Windsor Twp.

The prosecutor's office said neighbors went to the home for a well-being check just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. That's when they noticed evidence of a break-in.

Police arrived and found Murray on the floor of a second-floor bedroom.

Prosecutors say she appeared to have visible signs of injuries to the face, neck and head.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators say Murray lived alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Jacob Schor at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.