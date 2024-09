Video released of suspect wanted for stabbing man, running him over in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video of a homicide in South Philadelphia, and the man wanted in connection with the killing.

Two men became involved in an altercation in a parking lot off the 1600 block of South Front Street on April 8th.

Police believe this man stabbed the victim in the throat and then ran him over before fleeing in another vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Philadelphia police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).