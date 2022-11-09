Political expert explains why Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania governor's race months ago

After ABC News projected Shapiro as the winner late Tuesday night, Mastriano came short of conceding the race but did take time to thank his supporters.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro cruised to victory in the race for governor of Pennsylvania in the 2022 midterm election.

Shapiro says he chalks up his victory to listening to the people of the commonwealth during his campaign.

During his victory speech Tuesday night he said, "They basically all want the same thing. They want a real opportunity for good schools, safe communities, and an economy that just gives everybody a shot."

But Dr. John Kennedy, a political science professor at West Chester University, disagrees. He says Shapiro won this race months ago.

"The gubernatorial election was essentially decided on May 17 when the Republican Party nominated Doug Mastriano. He was just ultimately unpalatable for voters in the state," said Kennedy.

In fact, Kennedy says Mastriano is a glaring example of a weak slate of Republican candidates across the country.

The result was the GOP underperforming in a midterm election with an unpopular Democratic president in the White House.

After ABC News projected Shapiro as the winner late Tuesday night, Mastriano came short of conceding the race but did take time to thank his supporters.

"Many of you donated richly. Many of you never donated before, or never worked in a campaign before, and that's what our constitutional republic is all about," said Mastriano.

As for Josh Shapiro, Kennedy says the 49-year-old governor-to-be has put himself into a strong long-term position.

"His stature, nationwide now, is going to be enhanced incredibly," Kennedy says. "He is going to be a national player for the Democratic Party moving forward."

Previously, Shapiro was a member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

His victory over Mastriano was by approximately 13 percentage points.