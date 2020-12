EMBED >More News Videos The Action News Morning Team has even more 'Elf Yourself' moves.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have one way to get into the holiday spirit - even in 2020!Tis the season to "Elf Yourself" along with your friends.There are a bunch of new dances and locations on the popular app.There are plenty more moves including some Hanukkah hot steps - seen in this video:According to the app, almost 2 billion elves have been created.You can add up to five elf faces at one time.You can "Elf Yourself" on Apple and Android devices, as well as through the website.