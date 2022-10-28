WATCH VIDEOS

Lawsuit filed against Philadelphia in death of Manayunk teacher

Friday, October 28, 2022 4:02AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a Manayunk teacher, whose death was ruled a suicide, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia.

The medical examiner's office initially ruled her case a homicide, but then later changed it to suicide.

Greenberg's family has long sought to get her suicide ruling changed to homicide or undetermined.

In the lawsuit, the Greenberg family alleges the city conspired to cover up Ellen's murder.

A city spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

