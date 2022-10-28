Lawsuit filed against Philadelphia in death of Manayunk teacher

Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds back in 2011.

Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds back in 2011.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a Manayunk teacher, whose death was ruled a suicide, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia.

Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds back in 2011.

The medical examiner's office initially ruled her case a homicide, but then later changed it to suicide.

Greenberg's family has long sought to get her suicide ruling changed to homicide or undetermined.

In the lawsuit, the Greenberg family alleges the city conspired to cover up Ellen's murder.

A city spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

SEE ALSO: Chester County DA will investigate 2011 death of Manayunk teacher ruled suicide