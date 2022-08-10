Chester County DA will investigate death of Manayunk teacher ruled suicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The death of Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old teacher found dead of more than 20 stab wounds inside her locked Manayunk apartment, will now be rereviewed by the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Greenberg's family has long sought to get her 2011 suicide ruling changed to homicide or undetermined. The medical examiner's office initially ruled her case a homicide but then later changed it to suicide.

"Our office has accepted this referral from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. We have assigned an investigator and prosecutor to review it," the Chester County DA's Office said Tuesday.

In 2019, the family of Ellen Greenberg asked for The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office to rereview the case, but since District Attorney Larry Krasner had previously represented the Greenbergs, it was sent to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

In July, the attorney general's office kicked the case back to the Philadelphia DA saying in part, "Unfortunately, after four years of work, new expert testimony and information has been publicly alleged but withheld from our investigators and new accusations of a conflict of interest have been made against our office ... While the Office of Attorney General does not have an actual conflict in this matter, circumstances beyond our control have created the appearance of a conflict and our involvement is no longer serving one of the primary purposes of the District Attorney's original conflict referral." (You can read the full statement at the bottom of this story.)

Ellen's father, Josh Greenberg, said, "This has taken 11 years, we want justice for our daughter, and maybe this will bring justice for others too."

Joe Podraza, who is representing the Greenberg family, added, "I'm ecstatic. I think for the first time we might get an objective assessment of the case with the case of somebody who will honestly look at it."

Podraza has filed two lawsuits against the City of Philadelphia on behalf of the Greenbergs. One is asking for the medical examiner's office to change the determination to undetermined or homicide.

The city of Philadelphia released a statement Tuesday night saying, "We recognize and appreciate the immense pain this incident has inflicted. At the same time, whether or not the Chester County DA is investigating has no bearing on the litigation."

Read the full statement released by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office in July:

"The Office of Attorney General has referred this case back to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office pursuant to Pennsylvania law. Our office performed an exhaustive review and conducted new forensic analysis, which has been shared to the extent permitted under Pennsylvania law. Unfortunately, after four years of work, new expert testimony and information has been publicly alleged but withheld from our investigators and new accusations of a conflict of interest have been made against our office.

Building public trust in the criminal justice system is a core priority for the Office of Attorney General. A primary purpose of case conflict referrals is to help law enforcement avoid simply the appearance of a conflict so the public has full faith in the outcome of criminal investigations. While the Office of Attorney General does not have an actual conflict in this matter, circumstances beyond our control have created the appearance of a conflict and our involvement is no longer serving one of the primary purposes of the District Attorney's original conflict referral.

As a result, we believe it is in the best interest of the public for this case to be referred to another office. Therefore, we are sending this case back to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office so that it may be referred to another county pursuant to Pennsylvania law.

We wish Ellen's family nothing but the best and our office regrets that, despite our extensive work, our additional efforts have not brought more closure to the questions around her death."