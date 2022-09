One local woman, who has always had a love for creating and building, has turned her talent of creating into a business, built only on the skills taught to her by her father and grandfather.

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One Delaware County woman, who has always had a love for creating and building, has turned her talent into a business.

It is one built only on the skills taught to her by her father and grandfather.

Action News photojournalist Dan Sheridan shares Emma McKelvey's story in the video essay above.

Online: athomewithelm.com