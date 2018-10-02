2018 Philadelphia Film Festival: Full line-up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's the moment film buffs in the Delaware Valley have been waiting for. The full line-up for the 27th Philadelphia Film Festival has been revealed.
Let's take a look.
Opening Night Film
Ben is Back, Director Peter Hedges. 2018, USA.
Closing Night Film
Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me, Director Olivia Lichtenstein. 2018, UK.
Centerpiece Films
Boy Erased, Director Joel Edgerton. 2018, USA.
Everybody Knows, Director Asghar Farhadi. 2018, Spain.
The Front Runner, Director Jason Reitman. 2018, USA.
Green Book, Director Peter Farrelly. 2018, USA.
If Beale Street Could Talk, Director Barry Jenkins. 2018, USA.
Roma, Director Alfonso Cuarón. 2018, Mexico.
Widows, Director Steve McQueen. 2018, USA.
Wildlife, Director Paul Dano. 2018, USA.
Masters of Cinema, Presented by aka: These new films exemplify the masterful work of world-renowned filmmakers as they continue to thrill and inspire audiences with cutting-edge features.
Ash Is Purest White, Director Jia Zhangke. 2018, China, France, Japan.
Burning, Director Lee Chang-dong. 2018, Korea.
Cold War, Director Pawl Pawlikoswki. 2018, Poland, UK.
Dogman, Director Matteo Garrone. 2018, France, Italy.
The Favourite, Director Yorgos Lanthimos. 2018, Ireland, UK.
Foreboding, Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa. 2018, Japan.
The Image Book, Director Jean-Luc Godard. 2018, Switzerland.
Infinite Football, Director Corneliu Proumboiu. 2018, Romania.
Monrovia, Indiana, Director Frederick Wiseman. 2018, USA.
Non-Fiction, Director Olivier Assayas. 2018, France.
Shoplifters, Director Hirokazu Kore-eda. 2018, Japan.
Transit, Director Christian Petzold. 2018, Germany, France.
Spotlights, Presented by Philadelphia Style: Highly-anticipated movies from some of the biggest names in the industry, these films shine a spotlight on top talent from around the world.
All Square, Director John Hyams. 2018, USA.
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Director Marielle Heller. 2018, USA.
Donnybrook, Director Tim Sutton. 2018, USA.
Galveston, Director Mélanie Laurent. 2018, USA.
A Private War, Matthew Heineman. 2018, USA.
The Upside, Director Neil Burger. 2019, USA.
What They Had, Director Elizabeth Chomko. 2018, USA.
Wild Nights With Emily, Director Madeleine Olnek. 2018, USA.
You Can Choose Your Family, Director Miranda Bailey. 2017, USA.
World Narratives, Presented by 6ABC: Explore the world through film with this diverse selection of international cinema that features distinct perspectives and images from around the globe.
Amin, Director Philippe Faucon. 2018, France.
Anchor and Hope, Director Carlos Marques-Marcet. 2018, Spain, UK.
The Angel, Director Luis Ortega. 2018, Argentina, Spain.
Asako I & II, Director Rysuke Hamaguchi. 2018, Japan, France.
Birds of Passage, Director Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego. 2018, Colombia, Denmark.
Butterflies, Director Tolga Karaelik. 2018, Turkey.
Dead Pigs, Director Cathy Yan. 2018, China.
Diamantino, Director Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt. 2018, Portugal, France, Brazil.
An Elephant Sitting Still, Director Hu Bo. 2018, China.
Girl, Director Lukas Dhont. 2017, Belgium, The Netherlands.
Happy as Lazzaro, Director Alice Rohrwacher. 2018, Italy.
L'Animale, Director Katharina Mückstein. 2018, Germany.
Long Day's Journey Into Night, Director Bi Gan. 2018, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark.
Mug, Director Malgorzata Szumowska. 2018, Australia.
The Party's Just Beginning, Director Karen Gillan. 2018, Norway, Sweden, France, Denmark.
Pig, Director Mani Haghighi. 2017, Iran.
Rafiki, Director Wanuri Kahiu. 2017, Kenya, South Africa, Germany, The Netherlands, France, Norway, Lebanon.
Styx, Director Wolfgang Fischer. 2018, Austria Germany.
Yomeddine, Director A.B. Shawky. 2018, Egypt, USA, Austria.
New French Films: The original language of cinema, French remains the dominant tongue in some of the world's funniest and most daring, sexy, and unique films.
Mothers' Instinct, Director Oliver Massett-Depasse. 2018, Belgium, France.
Sofia, Director Meryem Benm'Barek. 2018, France.
To the Ends of the World, Director Guillaume Nicloux. 2018, France.
Treat Me Like Fire, Director Marie Monge. 2018, France.
Wild, Director Camille Vidal-Naquet. 2018, France.
Nordic Voices: From wintery thrillers to cozy comedies, Nordic cinema delivers consistent quality with an idiosyncratic touch.
And Breathe Normally, Director Ísold Uggadóttir. 2018, Iceland, Sweden, Belgium.
Border, Director Ali Abbasi. 2018, Sweden, Denmark.
The Guilty, Director Gustav Mller. 2018, Sweden, Denmark.
The Quake, Director John Andreas Anderson. 2018, Sweden, Norway.
Women at War, Director Benedikt Erlingsson. 2018, Sweden, Iceland, France.
Feast: A delightful tasting menu highlighting contemporary culinary stories from around the globe.
The Biggest Little Farm, Director John Chester. 2018, USA.
Chef Flynn, Director Cameron Yates. 2018, USA.
Ramen Shop, Director Eric Khoo. 2018, Singapore, Japan, France.
American Independents, Presented by Gentleman Jack (Part of PFS on Us free ticketing program): Featuring powerful new voices in American cinema, these fresh, gritty films explore a variety of subjects through the filmmaker's uncompromising vision.
At First Light, Director Jason Stone. 2018, USA.
Little Woods, Director Nia DaCosta. 2018, USA.
Pet Names, Director Carol Brandt. 2018, USA.
Prospect, Director Christopher Caldwell, Zeek Earl. 2018, USA.
Simple Wedding, Director Sara Zandieh. 2018, USA.
Thunder Road, Director Jim Cummings. 2018, USA.
Write When You Get Work, Director Stacy Cochran. 2018, USA.
Documentary Showcase, Presented by Xfinity (Part of PFS on Us free ticketing program): Comprising the best in documentary filmmaking, these compelling films feature everything from stirring character studies to fascinating looks at current global issues.
The Devil We Know, Director Stephanie Soechtig. 2018, USA.
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Alies, Director Alexis Bloom. 2018, USA.
General Magic, Director Matt Maude, Sarah Kerruish. 2018, UK, USA.
Inventing Tomorrow, Director Laura Nix. 2018, USA.
Shirkers, Director Sandi Tan. 2018, USA.
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead, Director Morgan Neville. 2018, USA.
This One's for the Ladies, Director Gene Graham. 2018, USA.
Greater Filmadelphia, Presented by PGW: Featuring work from some of our finest homegrown filmmakers, this category brings our city and its talent to the big screen.
Egg, Director Marianna Palka. 2018, USA.
Empathy, Inc., Director Yedidya Gorsetman. 2018, USA.
Her Smell, Director Alex Ross Perry. 2018, USA.
The Price of Everything, Director Nathaniel Kahn. 2018, USA.
Zeroes, Director Charles Smith III. 2018, USA.
Sight and Soundtrack, Presented by iHeart Media: Featuring rockumentaries, musician biopics and films that are centered on the unifying power of music.
Bathtubs Over Broadway, Director Dava Whisenant. 2018, USA.
Bodied, Director Joseph Kahn. 2017, USA.
Leto, Director Kirill Serenbrennikov. 2018, Russia, France.
Studio 54, Director Matt Tyrnauer. 2018, USA.
Vox Lux, Director Brady Corbet. 2018, USA.
The Graveyard Shift, Presented by Stoke's Ghost: Horror, action, suspense, and the downright weird, these films will keep you awake during the graveyard shift.
Cam, Director Daniel Goldhaber. 2018, USA.
Knife + Heart, Director Yann Gonzalez. 2018, France, Mexico.
Overlord, Director Julius Avery. 2018, USA.
River's Edge, Director Isao Yukisada. 2018, Japan.
The Wind, Director Emma Tammi. 2018, USA.
From the Vaults: Film history comes alive as it was meant to be seen - on the big screen. Come see old favorites bigger than life once again.
All About Lily Chou-Chou, Director Shunji Iwai. 2001, Japan.
I Am Cuba, Director Mikhail Kalatozov. 1964, Cuba, Soviet Union.
The Other Side of the Wind, Director Orson Welles. 2018, USA.
Animated and Live Action Shorts:
Agua Viva, Director Alexa Lim Haas. 2018, USA.
All Inclusive, Director Corina Schwingruber Ili. 2018, Switzerland.
Careful How You Go, Director Emerald Fennell. 2017, UK.
Caroline, Director Logan George, Celine Held. 2018, USA.
The Climb, Director Michael Covino. 2018, USA.
The Conquerer, Director Timothy Blackwood. 2018, USA.
Counterfeit Kunkoo, Director Reema Sengupta. 2018, India.
Coyote, Director Lorenz Wunderle. 2018, Switzerland.
The Dare Project, Director Adam Salky. 2018, USA.
Don't Be A Hero, Director Pete Lee. 2018, USA.
The Driver is Red, Director Randall Christopher. 2017, USA.
The Earth is Humming, Director Garrett Bradley. 2017, USA.
The Happiness Machine, Director Rebecca Blumhagen. 2018, USA.
Hula Girl, Director Amy Hill, Chris Riess. 2018, USA.
Hybrids, Director Florian Brauch, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Tailhades, Romain Thirion, Yohan Thireau. 2017, France.
Intercourse, Director Jonatan Etzler. 2017, Sweden.
Magic Alps, Director Andrea Brusa, Marco Scotuzzi. 2018, Italy.
Man in the Well, Director HU Bo. 2017, China.
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes, Director Charlie Tyrell. 2018, Canada.
Nevada, Director Emily Ann Hoffman. 2017, USA.
The Passage, Director Kitao Sakurai. 2017, USA.
Sidelined, Director Galen Summer. 2018, USA.
This Magnificent Cake! Director Marc James Roels, Emma De Swaef. 2018, Belgium, France, Netherlands.
The Tiger, Director Mikko Myllylahti. 2018, Finland.
Virgencita, Director Giselle Bonilla. 2018, USA.
The Water Slide, Director Nathan Truesdell. 2018, USA.
The 27th Philadelphia Film Festival runs October 18 to 28.
Visit 6abc.com/FilmFest for more details leading up to and throughout the festival.
