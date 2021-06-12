american idol

'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year

EMBED <>More Videos

'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year

Here's your chance to try to become an "American Idol" contestant!

Virtual auditions for "Idol Across America" will begin in early August. This is the second year Idol has offered virtual auditions.

There are two ways to audition this year. You can sign up to perform in front of a producer and hopefully win a spot before the judges. Or, you can submit a video audition online.

And to prove it's worth trying out, last season's winner, Chayce Beckham, first auditioned virtually.

Click here to sign up for a virtual audition or submit your video to "American Idol."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcontestsentertainmentsingingu.s. & worldamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Bobby Bones talks about his new show with adventure and heart
'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler
Chayce Beckham reacts to winning 'American Idol'
'Live's American Idol Encore' is back; Season 19 champ stops by
TOP STORIES
Cole Hamels selling Delco home for nearly $2.5M
Body of Eagleville homeowner found in rubble after explosions, fire: Police
Uber, Lyft prices continue to increase amid driver shortage, increased demand
Philadelphia eases final COVID-19 restrictions, small businesses are cautious
Gym owners, clients react to end of Philly mask mandate
AccuWeather: Cloudy, damp and cool today
Grandmother graduates as valedictorian from Educational Options Program
Show More
2 dead, including teen, in West Philadelphia shooting
Beach patrol officials urge caution after ocean rescue in Wildwood
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder gets Pulitzer citation
Triple shooting in Trenton leads to community violence concerns
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
More TOP STORIES News