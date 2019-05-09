Arts & Entertainment

'Avengers: Endgame' to stream exclusively on Disney+

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney says "Avengers: Endgame" will only stream on the new Disney streaming service later this year.

Disney says "Avengers: Endgame" will only stream on the new Disney streaming service later this year.

The mega-grossing Marvel film will hit Disney+ on December 11. The streaming service is scheduled to launch in November with a $6.99 monthly subscription. Consumers can also purchase an annual membership for $69.99.
MORE: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more!

The movie continues its reign at the box office, passing the global $2 billion mark this week.

"Avengers: Endgame" is currently on pace to top Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsdisneymarvel
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery of Sprint store
6abc Weather Balloon lands in Mount Holly, N.J.
Police: Teen shoved 72-year-old man to ground over parking spot
Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family found
AccuWeather: Cool and Cloudy, Spotty Drizzle Today
Shooting of man caught on camera in Germantown
Show More
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Temple graduates its largest class
Police: Man fatally stabbed after argument in SW Philly home
Baseball umpire struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia
NJ man preying on homeowners with unkept lawns
More TOP STORIES News