Ben Simmons among stars announced for Philadelphia Film Festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stars will be walking the red carpet during the 2019 Philadelphia Film Festival.The Festival will welcome "The Australian Dream" Executive Producer and Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, "Harriet" Director Kasi Lemmons, "Just Mercy" author Bryan Stephenson, screenwriter Andrew Lanham, and stars Tim Blake Nelson and Karan Kendrick, and "Knives Out" Director Rian Johnson."We are always thrilled for talent to join us for the festival, but it is especially exciting when local filmmakers are able to attend," said Philadelphia Film Society Executive Director Andrew Greenblatt. "It's an incredible line-up this year and audiences will gain unique insights from all of our guests.""The Australian Dream"Philadelphia Film CenterSaturday, October 19, 8:45 PMExecutive Producer Ben Simmons and other special guests"Betty Feeds The Animals"Philadelphia Film CenterSunday, October 27, 3:00 PM*Part of the Filmadelphia Shorts ProgramDirector James Gannon and Subject Betty Gannon"Colewell"Philadelphia Film CenterSaturday, October 26, 1:45 PMDirector Tom Quinn and Actor Karen Allen"Come As You Are"Ritz FiveFriday, October 18, 7:15 PMDirector Rich Wong and Actor Grant Rosenmeyer"Don't You Forget About Me"Philadelphia Film CenterSunday, October 27, 3:00 PM*Part of the Filmadelphia Shorts ProgramDirector Lydia RicciEntropia (Filmadelphia Shorts)Philadelphia Film CenterSunday, October 27, 3:00 PMDirector Keir Politz and Writer/Producer Jonathan Mason"Fourteen"Ritz FiveFriday, October 18, 10:00 PMSaturday, October 19, 12:00 PMDirector Dan Sallitt"Harriett"Philadelphia Film CenterWednesday, October 23, 8:30 PMDirector Kasi Lemmons"Knives Out"Philadelphia Film CenterFriday, October 25, 6:45 PMDirector Rian Johnson"Miss Barton's Famous Cakes"Philadelphia Film CenterSunday, October 27, 3:00 PM*Part of the Filmadelphia Shorts ProgramDirector Jared Hirsch and Director Nelson Vicens"Paradise Hills"Ritz EastSunday, October 20, 5:15 PMMonday, October 21, 6:00 PMDirector Alice Waddington"Plucked"Ritz FiveSaturday, October 26, 6:35 PMSunday, October 27, 8:00 PMDirector Joel Van Haren"Slay The Dragon"VenueDay, Date, TimeDirector Barak Goodman"Stallone: Frank, That Is"Philadelphia Film CenterSaturday, October 26, 11:30 AMDirector Derek Johnson and Subject Frank Stallone"Swallow"Ritz FiveSunday, October 20, 8:00 PMDirector Carlo Mirabella-Davis"The Nomads"Philadelphia Film CenterSunday, October 27, 8:15 PMDirector Brandon Eric Kamin and Actor Tate Donovan"The Place of No Words"Philadelphia Film CenterSaturday, October 26, 4:00 PMDirector/Actor Mark Webber"The Twentieth Century"Ritz EastFriday, October 18, 9:45 PMSaturday, October 19, 10:30 PMDirector Matthew Rankin"The Water Song"Philadelphia Film CenterSunday, October 27, 3:00 PM*Part of the Filmadelphia Shorts ProgramDirector Dave Jannetta"Waldo on Weed"Ritz EastSunday, October 27, 12:00 PMDirector Tommy AvalloneThe festival begins on October 17.For full coverage, visit 6abc.com/FilmFest