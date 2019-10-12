Ben Simmons among stars announced for Philadelphia Film Festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stars will be walking the red carpet during the 2019 Philadelphia Film Festival.
The Festival will welcome "The Australian Dream" Executive Producer and Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, "Harriet" Director Kasi Lemmons, "Just Mercy" author Bryan Stephenson, screenwriter Andrew Lanham, and stars Tim Blake Nelson and Karan Kendrick, and "Knives Out" Director Rian Johnson.
"We are always thrilled for talent to join us for the festival, but it is especially exciting when local filmmakers are able to attend," said Philadelphia Film Society Executive Director Andrew Greenblatt. "It's an incredible line-up this year and audiences will gain unique insights from all of our guests."
28th Philadelphia Film Festival Guests
"The Australian Dream"
Philadelphia Film Center
Saturday, October 19, 8:45 PM
Executive Producer Ben Simmons and other special guests
"Betty Feeds The Animals"
Philadelphia Film Center
Sunday, October 27, 3:00 PM
*Part of the Filmadelphia Shorts Program
Director James Gannon and Subject Betty Gannon
"Colewell"
Philadelphia Film Center
Saturday, October 26, 1:45 PM
Director Tom Quinn and Actor Karen Allen
"Come As You Are"
Ritz Five
Friday, October 18, 7:15 PM
Director Rich Wong and Actor Grant Rosenmeyer
"Don't You Forget About Me"
Philadelphia Film Center
Sunday, October 27, 3:00 PM
*Part of the Filmadelphia Shorts Program
Director Lydia Ricci
Entropia (Filmadelphia Shorts)
Philadelphia Film Center
Sunday, October 27, 3:00 PM
Director Keir Politz and Writer/Producer Jonathan Mason
"Fourteen"
Ritz Five
Friday, October 18, 10:00 PM
Saturday, October 19, 12:00 PM
Director Dan Sallitt
"Harriett"
Philadelphia Film Center
Wednesday, October 23, 8:30 PM
Director Kasi Lemmons
"Knives Out"
Philadelphia Film Center
Friday, October 25, 6:45 PM
Director Rian Johnson
"Miss Barton's Famous Cakes"
Philadelphia Film Center
Sunday, October 27, 3:00 PM
*Part of the Filmadelphia Shorts Program
Director Jared Hirsch and Director Nelson Vicens
"Paradise Hills"
Ritz East
Sunday, October 20, 5:15 PM
Monday, October 21, 6:00 PM
Director Alice Waddington
"Plucked"
Ritz Five
Saturday, October 26, 6:35 PM
Sunday, October 27, 8:00 PM
Director Joel Van Haren
"Slay The Dragon"
Venue
Day, Date, Time
Director Barak Goodman
"Stallone: Frank, That Is"
Philadelphia Film Center
Saturday, October 26, 11:30 AM
Director Derek Johnson and Subject Frank Stallone
"Swallow"
Ritz Five
Sunday, October 20, 8:00 PM
Director Carlo Mirabella-Davis
"The Nomads"
Philadelphia Film Center
Sunday, October 27, 8:15 PM
Director Brandon Eric Kamin and Actor Tate Donovan
"The Place of No Words"
Philadelphia Film Center
Saturday, October 26, 4:00 PM
Director/Actor Mark Webber
"The Twentieth Century"
Ritz East
Friday, October 18, 9:45 PM
Saturday, October 19, 10:30 PM
Director Matthew Rankin
"The Water Song"
Philadelphia Film Center
Sunday, October 27, 3:00 PM
*Part of the Filmadelphia Shorts Program
Director Dave Jannetta
"Waldo on Weed"
Ritz East
Sunday, October 27, 12:00 PM
Director Tommy Avallone
The festival begins on October 17.
For full coverage, visit 6abc.com/FilmFest.
