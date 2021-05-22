mega millions

Check your lotto tickets! Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Someone from Pennsylvania is holding a winning ticket for the 9th largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated 515 million dollars or a lump sum payment of more than 348-million.

The drawing happened late Friday night.

According to the Mega Millions website, there is one jackpot winner in Pennsylvania, but the site does not say where.

If you didn't win the Mega Millions don't fret, Saturday night's Powerball drawing is worth 218 million dollars.
