All-In Challenge: Cherry Hill doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey doctor on the frontlines will play a role in one of Kevin Hart's next movies.

The Philadelphia-comedian auctioned off the role as part of the "All-in Challenge," which raises money to feed those in need during the pandemic.

Henry Law, an anesthesiologist from Cherry Hill, was the winner.

Over 37,000 people donated to be in Hart's movie.

During a video call, Law explained to an "All-In Challenge" representative why he felt it was important to donate.

"When I go to work, it's hard to see patients that are scared and I'm the guy that's a lot of times the last person they talk to and see before they get intubated and that's heartbreaking at work. Then coming back home, it's hard to see so many people losing jobs and unemployed and because of that struggling to have efficient food for their family," Law said.

Law said he grew up in an immigrant family and his parents owned a small business.

Hart then surprised Law on the call that was posted to Instagram.

"This is bigger than big. Henry, I want to congratulate you. You are winner!" Hart said. "You will be in my next movie!"



Because he won, Law will say a line in the movie, as well as get his owner trailer and assistant.

Law told Hart he goes to 76ers games and sees the actor all the time.

"Seeing you this happy makes me happy," Hart said.

Michael Rubin, co-owner of the 76ers and founder of Fanatics which runs the challenge, joined the call, too.

Rubin said when he heard a 76ers fan won he had to talk to him.

The "All-In Challenge" has raised more than $42-million.

And there are still dozens of celebrity auctions available.

