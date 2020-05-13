Jersey shore officials weigh options, some look for guidance ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LONGPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials at the Jersey shore are making plans for Memorial Day weekend, and some are waiting for more guidance from Gov. Phil Murphy before they make a call about opening beaches.
Wednesday's sun drew walkers and runners to the boardwalk in Ocean City, which is open for active recreation, along with the beach.
"It's a little more crowded than I would feel comfortable with right now but it is a gorgeous day down here, so I understand," said Pam Tyson of Egg Harbor Township.
People lined up for a slice at Manco and Manco Pizza, where they are hoping for the best possible Memorial Day, given the circumstances.
"I think Memorial Day of course it's depending on weather. If the weather's beautiful this town's going to be busy," said owner Chuck Bangle.
In a call Tuesday with some shore town mayors, Governor Murphy said that reopening plans are moving forward, later tweeting, "The Jersey Shore is part of our DNA and we all want to see it humming through the summer, but we must move strategically and safely."
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says the beaches there are open for sunbathing now, as long as people stay 6 feet apart. He's hoping the people who choose to visit will wear masks and be safe.
"We'll have people on the boardwalk trying to keep people from gathering in crowds and the police will be up there as well," said Byron.
In Longport, officials are still deciding, but the mayor says he's leaning towards allowing chairs and blankets on the beach - but no swimming for Memorial Day weekend.
"We'll probably come up with a rule to come in waist-deep water because we don't have a policy in place that will protect our lifeguards," said Longport Mayor Nick Russo.
