Coronavirus

Jersey shore officials weigh options, some look for guidance ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By
LONGPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials at the Jersey shore are making plans for Memorial Day weekend, and some are waiting for more guidance from Gov. Phil Murphy before they make a call about opening beaches.

Wednesday's sun drew walkers and runners to the boardwalk in Ocean City, which is open for active recreation, along with the beach.

"It's a little more crowded than I would feel comfortable with right now but it is a gorgeous day down here, so I understand," said Pam Tyson of Egg Harbor Township.

People lined up for a slice at Manco and Manco Pizza, where they are hoping for the best possible Memorial Day, given the circumstances.

"I think Memorial Day of course it's depending on weather. If the weather's beautiful this town's going to be busy," said owner Chuck Bangle.

In a call Tuesday with some shore town mayors, Governor Murphy said that reopening plans are moving forward, later tweeting, "The Jersey Shore is part of our DNA and we all want to see it humming through the summer, but we must move strategically and safely."
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says the beaches there are open for sunbathing now, as long as people stay 6 feet apart. He's hoping the people who choose to visit will wear masks and be safe.

"We'll have people on the boardwalk trying to keep people from gathering in crowds and the police will be up there as well," said Byron.

In Longport, officials are still deciding, but the mayor says he's leaning towards allowing chairs and blankets on the beach - but no swimming for Memorial Day weekend.

"We'll probably come up with a rule to come in waist-deep water because we don't have a policy in place that will protect our lifeguards," said Longport Mayor Nick Russo.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals

'I would not let your child out in public': Mom warns after 9-year-old gets illness likely linked to COVID-19

Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work

Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual

Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up students' lost time

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseybeachesjersey shoresocietycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Outreach worker, nurse practitioner risk health to help homeless
ABC sends 'prom in a box' to Penn Charter seniors
State suspends license of barber who cut hair despite order to stay closed
Fed chair warns of long lasting recession from pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pa. Senate
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
35 years after MOVE bombing in Philadelphia
Philly updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total
Consumers, lawmakers push for airline refunds
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
Show More
Outreach worker, nurse practitioner risk health to help homeless
Here's why your grocery bill may be going up
ABC sends 'prom in a box' to Penn Charter seniors
18 NJ children showing signs of inflammatory disease
Some Pa. counties continue on path to defy orders
More TOP STORIES News