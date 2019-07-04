Cirque du Soleil stars talk Amaluna and their engagement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5378297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Acrobats Alix Croop and Evgeny Kurkin stopped by 6abc to discuss their show under the Big Top beginning July 24 through August 25 in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Some of the incredibly talented performers with Cirque du Soleil were in Philadelphia ahead of the show Amaluna's arrival in our area later this summer including a local artist.The acrobats showed off some of their stunts at the Betsy Ross House in full costume and make-up.They were doing handstands and other balancing acts.Acrobats Alix Croop and Evgeny Kurkin stopped by 6abc to discuss their show under the Big Top beginning July 24 through August 25 in Oaks, Pennsylvania.It's a return home for Croop who is from Allentown."It's incredible. This is my first time touring the U.S. with Cirque du Soleil. I've worked with the company for more than seven years," Croop said. "To be in the U.S. and actually come to Pennsylvania and be so close to home, it's amazing."They talk about how this is the only Cirque show with an all-female band, the inspiration from Shakespeare's 'Tempest,' the costumes' meanings, the solo acts, and the fact that they both just got engaged to each other last month!Watch the full interview: