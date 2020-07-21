Citizens Bank Park hosts drive-in concerts: AJR, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bert Kreischer, and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It turns out you can have some fun at Citizens Bank Park this summer - at least outside of it.The Philadelphia Phillies have teamed up with Live Nation to bring a four-week drive-in concert series to the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.The Live-In/Drive-In Concert Series kicks off on Sunday with comedian Bert Kreischer.Other performances include, AJR, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Struts, The Front Bottoms, Mt. Joy, Subtronics, Smith & Meyers, Lotus, and two nights with Dark Star Orchestra continuing the Grateful Dead live concert experience, Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff and more. Full schedule is below.There will be safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be able to scan their tickets through their car's windows. They will then be shown to their designated parking spaces.Live Nation says guests can leave their cars, wearing a mask, to use the portable bathrooms which will be sanitized continuously throughout each event. There will also be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing.Fans will be able to enjoy the performances from their cars while listening to an audio simulcast on their radios.The events will also feature large-scale LED screens.Tickets will be sold in the form of a group car pass. Each car will purchase just one ticket, good for a maximum of four (4) people per car.Sunday, August 16 - Bert KreischerWednesday, August 19 - AJRFriday, August 21- Pigeons Playing Ping PongSaturday, August 22 - The StrutsSunday, August 23 - The Front BottomsTuesday, August 25 - Mt. JoyWednesday, August 26 - SubtronicsThursday, September 3 - Smith & MeyersFriday, September 4 - LotusSaturday, September 5 - Dark Star OrchestraSunday, September 6 - Dark Star OrchestraMonday, September 7 - Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff