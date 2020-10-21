disney

Disney drops new trailer for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

LOS ANGELES -- Disney dropped a brand new teaser trailer for its action-packed animated film, "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia, the film follows Raya, a lone warrior tracking down the last dragon in order to stop sinister monsters from threatening the fantasy world of Kumandra.

"However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world -- it's going to take trust as well," the film's description reads.



"Raya and the Last Dragon" features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu. It's directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, with co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa and producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho.

The film hits theaters on March 12, 2021.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
