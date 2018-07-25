ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce plays saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelce performs with orchestra, training camp begins. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce traded in his cleats for his saxophone Tuesday evening as training camp is set to begin.

The Super Bowl Champ joined the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center.

It was only fitting they invited him to take center stage with his baritone sax and play along with the Eagles Fight Song.

Fans went wild and sang along as highlights from the season played on the big screen.

Merrill Reese, the voice of the Eagles, emceed the event.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie stopped by with the Lombardi Trophy and Brandon Graham also made an appearance.

Players report to Eagles training camp on Wednesday. The first full team practice will take place on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentphilly newsphiladelphia orchestraPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized
Rep: Demi Lovato recovering; Atlantic City concert canceled
$522M Mega Millions ticket sold in Calif.; 2 N.J. tickets worth $1M
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family mourns Montco man killed in hit-and-run; driver sought
Hersheypark closed Wednesday as more flooding hits central Pa.
Police search for missing 11-year-old Philadelphia girl
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Heavy Downpours Today and Tonight
$522M Mega Millions ticket sold in Calif.; 2 N.J. tickets worth $1M
VIDEO: Brazen thieves load stolen ATM onto truck, drive away
Storms cause delays, cancellations at Philadelphia airport
Rep: Demi Lovato recovering; Atlantic City concert canceled
Show More
Large body of water found on Mars, researchers say
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Spring-Ford teacher investigated for portraying Nazi pro wrestler
President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized
VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train
More News