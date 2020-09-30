Philadelphia Film Festival: Exclusive first look at PFF29 lineup

Philadelphia Film Festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 29th Philadelphia Film Festival will be unlike any other and 6abc has your exclusive first look at the lineup.

The first wave of PFF29 programming includes the first 45 films that will be available through the Festival's Digital Streaming Platform, along with the first Centerpiece Film which will premiere at the Philadelphia Film Society's Drive-In at the Navy Yard.

The Philadelphia Film Festival runs from October 23 to November 2.

The lineup including Venice Golden Lion and TIFF Audience Award winner NOMADLAND, from Director Chloé Zhao which stars Frances McDormand; Cannes selection and TIFF premiere AMMONITE, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan; and Berlin Golden Bear winner THERE IS NO EVIL, from Director Mohammad Rasoulof.

"Facing a very different exhibition landscape with fewer films available due to delayed releases by distributors, and having had to dramatically adjust our Festival presentation model with physical theaters unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I couldn't be more excited with how the PFF29 Festival line-up has come together," PFS Executive Director J. Andrew Greenblatt said. "Now more accessible and inclusive than ever, with the majority of the films available through our digital streaming platform, we're thrilled to deliver another fantastic Film Festival to the greater Philadelphia region and, for many films, to the entire country"

More films, including the full nightly line-up for the PFS Drive-In, the Filmadelphia category showcasing local talent, and the PFS on US free ticketing films, will be announced on October 6.

Individual tickets go on sale for PFS Members on Sunday, October 11 and to the general public beginning Tuesday, October 13. Badge holders receive a head-start on Drive-In screenings on Friday, October 9. Badges are currently available to purchase.

29th Philadelphia Film Festival Initial Slate of Programming



Centerpiece Films Exclusively At the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard: Available first to Spotlight All Access and Premiere All Access badge holders with a limited number of individual tickets going on sale.

AMMONITE | Director Francis Lee | 2020 | UK
- 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.
- Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan



NOMADLAND | Director Chloé Zhou | 2020 | USA

- Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.



Available On the PFS Digital Streaming Platform: Accessible through the PFF29 website as well as through the PFF29 custom app on both the Roku and AppleTV platforms.

A SON | Director Mehdi Barsaoui | 2019 | France, Tunisia, Lebanon, Qatar

AND TOMORROW THE ENTIRE WORLD | Director Julia von Heinz | 2020 | Germany, France

APPLES | Director Christos Nikou | 2020 | Greece, Poland, Slovenia

BANKSY MOST WANTED | Director Aurélia Rouvier, Seamus Haley | 2020 | France

THE BIG HIT | Director Emmanuel Courcol | 2020 | France

CHARLATAN | Director Agnieszka Holland | 2020 | Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia

CHARTER | Director Amanda Kernell | 2020 | Sweden, Norway, Denmark

DIGGER | Director Georgis Grigorakis | 2020 | Greece, France

THE DILEMMA OF DESIRE | Director Maria Finitzo | 2020 | USA

EMA | Director Pablo Larran | 2019 | Chile

FREELAND | Director Mario Furloni, Kate McLean | 2020 | USA

GET THE HELL OUT | Director Wang I-Fan | 2020 | Taiwan

GUNDA | Director Victor Kossakovsky | 2020 | Norway, USA

HERSELF | Director Phyllida Lloyd | 2020 | Ireland, UK

JUMBO | Director Zoé Wittock | 2020 | France, Belgium, Luxembourg

THE KILLING OF TWO LOVERS | Director Robert Machoian | 2020 | USA

KUBRICK BY KUBRICK | Director Grégory Monro | 2020 | France

LAPSIS | Director Noah Hutton | 2020 | USA



LITTLE FISH | Director Chad Hartigan | 2020 | USA

MAYOR | Director David Osit | 2020 | UK, USA

MINYAN | Director Eric Steel | 2020 | USA

MIRACLE FISHING | Director Miles Hargrove | 2020 | USA

MY LITTLE SISTER | Director Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond | 2020 | Switzerland

MY ZOE | Director Julie Delpy | 2019 | Germany, France, UK, USA

NIGHT OF THE KINGS | Director Philippe Lacte | 2020 | Ivory Coast, France, Canada, Senegal

THE OBITUARY OF TUNDE JOHNSON | Director Ali LeRoi | 2019 | USA

ONE OF THESE DAYS | Director Bastian Günther | 2020 | Germany, USA

THE PERFECT CANDIDATE | Director Haifaa Al-Mansour | 2019 | Saudi Arabia, Germany

PINK SKIES AHEAD | Director Kelly Oxford | 2020 | USA

ROSE PLAYS JULIE | Director Joe Lawler, Christine Malloy | 2019 | Ireland, UK

THE SALT OF TEARS | Director Phillippe Garrel | 2020 | France, Switzerland

SOME KIND OF HEAVEN | Director Lance Oppenheim | 2020 | USA

SPRING BLOSSOM | Director Suzanne Lindon | 2020 | France

SUMMER OF 85 | Director Francois Ozon | 2020 | France

SURVIVAL SKILLS | Director Quinn Armstrong | 2020 | USA

SYLVIE'S LOVE | Director Eugene Ashe | 2020 | USA

THERE IS NO EVIL | Director Mohammad Rasoulof | 2020 | Germany, Iran, Czech Republic



THE TIES | Director Daniele Luchetti | 2020 | Italy, France

TWO OF US | Director Filippo Meneghetti | 2019 | France, Luxembourg, Belgium

UNDER THE OPEN SKY | Director Miwa Nishikawa | 2020 | Japan

UNDINE | Director Christian Petzold | 2020 | Germany, France

YALDA, A NIGHT FOR FORGIVENESS | Director Massoud Bakhshi | 2020 | Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg

ZAPPA | Director Alex Winter | 2020 | USA

PFF29 offers three pass options for audiences to choose from: the Streaming Pass ($200), the Spotlight All Access Badge ($300), and the Premiere All Access Badge ($600). Find out how to purchase and use your badges and tickets.

FULL FILM FESTIVAL COVERAGE AT 6abc.com/FilmFest
