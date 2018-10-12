JIMMY KIMMEL

Guillermo, Gritty take over Pat's Steaks in South Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Guillermo, Gritty visit Pat's Steaks. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 12, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia is known for its cheesesteaks, so Guillermo from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' had to make a stop on his way to Brooklyn to grab one.


But he was not only the one visiting Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia.

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot that has the entire country talking, was helping dispense the drinks.



Their special appearance aired during Thursday night's episode.

Guillermo's stop was part of a cross-country road trip promoting Kimmel's 'Back in Brooklyn' shows next week.

View the entire segment:

EMBED More News Videos

Guillermo, Gritty take over Pat's Steaks during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 11, 2018.



'Jimmy Kimmel Live' airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyersjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel livecheesesteak
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JIMMY KIMMEL
J.D. Power honors 'Kimmel' as Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show
50 Cent and more read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
Jimmy Kimmel loses to Ted Cruz in charity basketball game
More jimmy kimmel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Coogler to return as writer-director of 'Black Panther 2'
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Screening Sweepstakes
Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein sexual assault case
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wentz throws 3 TD passes, Eagles look Super vs. Giants
Several cars get flat tires from sewer lids on Lincoln Drive
Man speaks out after being run down outside doughnut shop
Death toll rises to 6 in wake of Hurricane Michael's rampage
Tropical Storm Michael pounds Jersey Shore
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Fishtown
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Show More
Troubleshooters: Third-party utility suppliers
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
Hurricane Michael Relief: What you can do to help
4 arrested in deadly shooting at Millville youth football practice
Fyre Festival promoter gets 6 years in prison
More News