Guillermo, Gritty take over Pat's Steaks in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia is known for its cheesesteaks, so Guillermo from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' had to make a stop on his way to Brooklyn to grab one.
I’m in Philadelphia!! #Philly #Guillermobile #KimmelinBrooklyn @PatsSteaks pic.twitter.com/jaGonlVqU4— Guillermo (@IAMGUILLERMO) October 11, 2018
But he was not only the one visiting Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia.
Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot that has the entire country talking, was helping dispense the drinks.
Guillermo! pic.twitter.com/Ab24QNGAPP— Pat's King of Steaks (@PatsSteaks) October 12, 2018
Their special appearance aired during Thursday night's episode.
Guillermo's stop was part of a cross-country road trip promoting Kimmel's 'Back in Brooklyn' shows next week.
View the entire segment:
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on 6abc.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps