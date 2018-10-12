Guillermo, Gritty take over Pat's Steaks in South Philly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4466614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Guillermo, Gritty take over Pat's Steaks during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 11, 2018.

Philadelphia is known for its cheesesteaks, so Guillermo from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' had to make a stop on his way to Brooklyn to grab one.But he was not only the one visiting Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia.Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot that has the entire country talking, was helping dispense the drinks.Their special appearance aired during Thursday night's episode.Guillermo's stop was part of a cross-country road trip promoting Kimmel's 'Back in Brooklyn' shows next week.View the entire segment:'Jimmy Kimmel Live' airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on 6abc.------