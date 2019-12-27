Arts & Entertainment

Happy Place extending stay at King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Don't worry - be happy! And now you have one more reason to be happy.

Happy Place, the interactive, immersive pop-up exhibit, is extending its stay at the King of Prussia Mall until Saturday, February 29.

Happy Place will soon switch to Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday only hours beginning Friday, January 10.



"We appreciate how the Greater Philadelphia Region has so warmly embraced HAPPY PLACE," said founder Jared Paul in statement released Friday. "We love seeing the smiles, joy and happiness on the faces of those who have come through. We're excited to extend our run through the end of February and bring more happiness to Philadelphia."

The pop-up exhibit features more than 15,000 square feet of interactive experiences for the young and young at heart.

It has a dozen larger than life installations and multi-sensory themed rooms - from a heart-filled room, to a slide in a bubblegum-themed space, and a chance to "Vogue" like Madonna in a corner full of lights.
There's even a chocolate chip cookie room that smells like the real thing!

Happy Place was originally scheduled to run through Sunday, January 5.

Tickets are on sale at HappyPlace.me/tickets.
